November 6, 2019 Harris Webber Hall Jr., 82, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Harris is survived by his wife, Sandra Neil Hall, and a sister, Patsy Hall. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

