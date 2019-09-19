HALL Ian Nathaniel Dean October 9, 2006 September 15, 2019 Ian Nathaniel Dean Hall, 12, of Covington, Virginia died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke. He was born October 9, 2006 in Ronceverte, W.Va. to Adam Miller Hall and Lydia Greever Hall. He was a student at Rivermont School in Covington, a member of Good News Christian Fellowship Church, and Warner Music School in Lewisburg. He loved football including his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Virginia Tech. Ian had a big heart and always had a smile on his face. He is survived by his parents, Adam and Lydia Hall; two sisters, Trinity and Orianna Hall all of Covington; and a number of cousins. In keeping with the family's wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Steve Noel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Nicely Funeral Home. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

