December 18, 2019 Howard C. Hall, 88, of Roanoke, went to heaven on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Hall; parents, Richard and Winnie Hall; and brother, Lester E. Hall. Howard is survived by sons, Christopher A. Hall and wife, GiGi, and Ralph Emerson and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Krisanna Hall Miller and husband, Travis, Chelsey Hall, Zach Emmerson; great-grandchildren, Grayson Miller, Paxton Miller, and Macie Emmerson; sister, Alice Faye LeBow and Jack "Dickie" Broughman; soulmate of 11 years/caregiver, Lois Marie Young. Howard served his country proudly in the Army in Korea and then in the Army Reserves. Because he could fix anything mechanical, following his service to our country, he had a long career in audio visual sales and repair. At the close of his career he worked alongside his sons at Lee Hartman and Sons. Howard had an amazing green thumb that could grow the best tomatoes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or because of his love for animals to Angels of Assisi in Howard's name. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors following the service at the home of Chris Hall. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Hall, Howard C.
