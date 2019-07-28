July 24, 2019 Ernest William (Bill) Hall, 91, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grace Church, Edgewood St., Roanoke. The family will receive friends after the service.
