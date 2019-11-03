HALL, Ellen Iffert June 3, 1936 - October 25, 2019 Ellen Iffert Hall, 83, formerly of Kenwick Trail in Roanoke, Va., passed away in the hospital on Friday, October 25, 2019. Since September of 2016, Ellen has resided at the Friendship Health and Living Community. The daughter of the late Walter and Helen Iffert, Ellen was born on June 3, 1936, in Hazelton, Pa. She had lived in Roanoke for the past 34 years with her husband Norman L. Hall, who passed away in February of 2016 after 59 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Walter Iffert. Ellen graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Sociology. She pursued a career in that field until she became a full-time homemaker. Later, Ellen worked as a salesperson in several retail businesses. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Ellen is survived by three sons, Norman W. Hall and Rhonda, Jonathan R. Hall, and D. Alexander Hall. Also surviving are two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Betty Hnat and husband, Jerry; sister-in-law, Dorothy Iffert; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of those who assisted Ellen in the last years of her life at home. These friends and fellow church members enriched her life and prolonged Ellen's ability to live at home. A private memorial service will be held by the family with burial to follow in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Ellen's name can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

