October 17, 1926 October 14, 2019 Elizabeth Catherine Hall of Roanoke, Va., departed on her next journey of faith on Monday, October 14, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, compassion and love. Born on October 17, 1926, to James Aaron and Betty Marie Long, she was the seventh of what would become nine children. Preceding her in death are her parents; and siblings, Ralph, Clarence, Margaret, Thomas, Wilford, Ida and Virginia. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Daisy Fisher; sons, Richard (Joan) Via and Lynn (Mary) Via; grandchildren, Jeremy, Eric, Kaitlyn, and Nicholas; and numerous nieces and nephews. To her extended church family, she loved you dearly, please remember her fondly. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A Funeral Service celebrating Liz's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jay Dove officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions in Liz's memory to the Homebound Ministry at First Baptist Church. If you would like to honor her memory, do something nice for someone. It is how she lived her life. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

