HALL Elinor Glynn Holland June 6, 1931 August 23, 2019 Elinor Glynn Holland Hall, 88, died August 23, 2019, in Laurel Fork, Virginia, at a nursing facility where she made many friends, completed puzzle books, carried a change purse heavy enough from bingo winnings to be used as a weapon and, much to the surprise of her family, once won a singing contest. Elinor was born in Roanoke on June 6, 1931, and grew up and lived in Southeast, until her soldier-boy-and-banjo-picking husband carried her away to the country, where they lived a quiet, peaceful life in a cabin on Wards Gap Road in Carroll County. As a teenager, she and her best friend, Doris Doran, worked at Kay's Ice Cream on S. Jefferson Street. She married Clayton Hall on June 14, 1947, and the couple lived in Elinor's family home on Gladstone Avenue until the birth of their daughter, Sharon Renee. The Halls moved to Wards Gap Road in 1950, and the city girl flourished in the country like a tree planted by the water. She was a wonderful gardener who tended to sprawling flowerbeds and rosebushes. She loved birds, always keeping her feeders full and adoring the hummingbirds. She and Clayton were married 55 years, until Clayton's death in 2003. Elinor moved to Heritage Hall in Laurel Fork in 2014. In addition to being a beloved mother and grandmother, Elinor was a popular lady in the Cana and Ararat vicinity, where she taught several women along Wards Gap how to drive automobiles. She was a long-time member of Mount Bethel and Crooked Oak Moravian churches. Elinor was an unwaveringly cheerful, sunny person, a woman who was silly, funny and fond of practical jokes. She never shied away from hard work, whether it was toiling in a textile mill or working in her family's apple-packing house in the fall. She was adored by her rowdy grandsons, who loved going to Grandma's house, and not just because it was always filled with cakes, cookies, pizza and other treats. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Hall; her parents, Thelma Poindexter Holland and Henry O. Holland Sr.; and two brothers, Marvin Holland and Henry O. Holland Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Manning and husband, Jason, of Mount Airy, N.C.; her sister, Reba Powell and husband Earl Powell of Roanoke; three grandsons and their wives, Ralph Berrier Jr. and Ruth Babylon of Roanoke, Rick and Kerry Berrier of Cana, and Billy and Lisa Berrier of Cana; one stepgrandson, Nick Robertson of Greensboro, N.C.; six great-granddaughters; and one stepgreat-granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Ada Holland of Hurt and Betty Holland of Chesterfield; and former son-in-law, Ralph Berrier Sr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heritage Hall at Laurel Meadows Resident Aid Fund, 16600 Danville Pike, Laurel Fork, VA 24352. The family thanks all of Elinor's "girlfriends" at Heritage Hall for their care and friendship these past five years. The funeral will be held noon, August 28, 2019 at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with interment following at Mountain View Memorial Park in Franklin County. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel.

