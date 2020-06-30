June 25, 2020 Carl L. Hall, 55, of Roanoke passed away at his residence on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Shelby Hall and his fur friend, Bindi. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Norman Hall. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Green Ridge Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va.
