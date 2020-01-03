September 24, 1953 December 29, 2019 Brian Scott Hall, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Millington, Tenn., on September 24, 1953,the son of CWO Alton D. Hall and the late Joann Ruth Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Melodie Edwards and a brother, James Edward Lowe Jr. Brian was retired from the City of Roanoke, public works department. He was a graduate of Northside High School. Brian was a thoughtful, kind, and very fun-loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. His love for music was very evident especially the Beatles. "Take a sad song and make it Better." THE BEATLES. In addition to his father, Brian is survived by his sister, Mercedes Mosby and her husband, J. Leyburn Mosby Jr.; several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also surviving are numerous caring friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Brian's memory, please consider the American Heart Association.
Breaking
Hall, Brian Scott
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.