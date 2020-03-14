June 1, 1932 March 12, 2020 Betty Jean Rigney Hall, age 87, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Betty was born on June 1, 1932, to the late Claude Swanson Rigney and Nannie Kate Maxey Rigney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Swanson Rigney, Clara R. Luckado, Stella R. Blankenship, Dudley W. Rigney, William C. Rigney Jr., K. Irene R. Fralin and Myrtle R. Donovant. Betty was a member of Museville Christian Church and enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Elwood Junior Hall; daughter, Betty Lou Pruitt (Bobby); granddaughter, Lindsay P. Dudley (Jesse); two great-grandsons whom were her pride and joy, R. Gage Dudley, Ryan T. Dudley; brother, J. Paul Rigney; sister-in-law, Mildred F. Rigney; many special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt 220 Chapel) with Ted Clifton, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151, 540-334-5151.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
3:00PM
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
