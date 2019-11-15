HALL Arlene Donahue November 13, 2019 Arlene Donahue Hall, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Arlene had worked for over 25 years for Cundiff Drugs in Vinton, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Virginia Vance Donahue; and husband, Ira E. Hall, Sr. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Larry Sloan of Roanoke; sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy and Rita Hall of Thaxton, Mark and Jane Hall of Hot Springs, Va.; grandchildren, Tammy and Danny Falls, Barry and Terri Sloan, Wesley and Debbie Hall, Austin Hall, and Travis Hall; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Jim, Gary, Earl, Charlie, Claude, and David Donahue. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Good News Baptist Church, 309 Atherly Street NE, Roanoke, Va. 24012 with the Rev. Michael Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Roanoke. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

