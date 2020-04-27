April 23, 2020 Anne R. Hall, age 75, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born in November, 1944, in Sudetenland, Germany and then grew up near Stuttgart after World War II. During this time, she met her future husband Granville Carrington "G.C." Hall Jr. of Clifton Forge, Va., who was stationed in Germany in the service. They were married and moved from Germany to Clifton Forge in the mid 1960's and started a family. GC's job at the U.S. Postal Service moved the family to Roanoke, Va. in 1979. Just two years after the move to Roanoke, tragedy struck, and GC passed away suddenly of a heart attack. This left Anne a 36-year-old widow with two school-aged children. Anne spent most of her working life as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and retired from Virginia Veterans Care Center. She was always known for care of others – starting with the outstanding care and opportunities she gave her children. She also shared her commitment to others with the patients that were fortunate to have her as their nurse at VVCC. After retirement from VVCC, Anne herself fell victim to a series of medical issues. As a result, she moved into The Village on Pheasant Ridge Retirement Community where she lived for over 10 years and developed strong friendships with other residents and staff. Anne was a devote Catholic and her strong faith helped her and her family through all the trials and tribulations of life on this earth. She had a quiet demeanor and the most amazing sense of humor that you had to really pay attention, or you would miss it. She especially enjoyed it when people would ask her about "German accent." She touched so many people's lives and she will be missed greatly. In addition to her parents, Johann Rusnak and Anna Kruppa, and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Konrad, Albert and Johann Rusnak. She is survived by a daughter, Christina Ann Warren and husband, Michael; a son, John Michael Hall and wife, Kelly; three grandchildren, Ryan Konrad Scott, Bailey Marie Hall, and Matthew Carrington Hall. A private graveside service, where she will be laid to rest beside GC, will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Crown Hill Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Father Augustine Lukenge officiating. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Petersen: It’s quiet in Virginia
-
Va. sees flattening of curve, but it's too soon to loosen restrictions, health official says
-
Patterson, Robert Alexander
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.