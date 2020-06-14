June 7, 2020 After a long illness, Alma Mann Wiggs Hall, 84, of Botetourt County, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Carpenter and Gordon Wiggs; and her brother, Charles Wiggs. Mrs. Hall was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Hall; her children, Susan Hall, Robin Hall Lyons, and David Hall; grandchildren, Lynsey Lyons Dixon, Danielle Lyons, Joshua Lyons, and Jared Hall; nephew, Charles Wiggs; nieces, Cynthia Wiggs Johnson and Linda Wiggs. Her services will be private. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

