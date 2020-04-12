July 18, 1956 April 4, 2020 Raymond "Randy" Haley was born on July 18, 1956, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Walter and Thelma Haley. The Lord called him home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Monica Haley, Chantelle Mack, Erika Mack, and Lakeshia Haley; granddaughters, Yazming Ferguson, Royalty Mack, Amirah Watson, Ollae'Ky Brown, and Jaizelle Kasey; sister, Debra Haley; brothers, Wendell Haley, Carl (Jacqueline) Haley, and Kenneth (Andrea) Haley, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. This Girl Dad will truly be missed. We love you. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

