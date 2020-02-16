November 12, 1946 February 10, 2020 Sharyn Letricia Hale, 73, died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Skyline Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Va. She was born on November 12, 1946, to the late Sonny N. "Bay" Hale and Geneva Simons Hale. Sharyn is survived by her sister, MichaelLynn Hale (Glenn R. Allen Sr.) and her special sister, Mary J. Johnson (Jerry); and a host of cousins and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Service information

Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
1:00PM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
