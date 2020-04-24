December 11, 1919 April 18, 2020 Nettie Gertrude Christine Beane Hale, 100, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Nettie Christine Gertrude Beane Hale was born on December 11, 1919. She was the 9th of 13 children. She transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Nettie was raised in Cave Spring, Va., and attended Bethel A.M.E. church until illness confined her to a nursing home. She served on the senior choir, deaconess board, and the missionary society. Nettie was a wonderful, nurturing, caring, and selfless woman. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Nettie loved God and was a prayer warrior. She remained prayerful until the Lord called her home. Nettie met and married Walter Gilbert Hale, and from this union four children were born, Mary, Joseph, Connie, and Judy. She was predeceased in death by her parents, husband, 11 siblings; one son-in-law; and one grandchild. Nettie is survived by her four children, Mary Brevard (George), Joseph Hale, Connie Hale-Sanders, and Judy Muse (Roy); 11 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Laurie Perry; and one brother-in-law, the Rev. Archie Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. To send condolences, please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
