Daniel M. Hale Jr., 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Loudon Avenue Christian Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

