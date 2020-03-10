March 7, 2020 Daniel M. Hale Jr., 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel M. and Ruth Watson Hale Sr.; wife, Barbara A. Hale; brother, Theodore Hale; brother, Earl Hale and sister, Francine Pierson. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Daniel M. Hale III (Cindy) of Franklin County, Donald M. Hale (Greta) of Moneta, Belinda A. Copeland (Richard) of Franklin County, Brenda A. Preston (LaDwone) of Roanoke, Toni Cody of Ohio and Brian Martin of Ohio; siblings, Brenda Hale of Roanoke, Bethel Terry (Larry) of Roanoke, Jacqueline Johnson (Kevin) of Roanoke, Steve Hale of Roanoke and Russell Hale of Roanoke; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Loudon Ave. Christian Church. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Loudon Ave. Christian Church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

