April 18, 2020 James Walter "Jim" Hale, age 86, of Daleville, passed away after a brief illness. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanette Smith Hale. A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at a later date, please check back for arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider The Arthritis Foundation, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive 207 Richmond, Virginia 23230 or St. Marks United Methodist Church, 19 Cedar Ridge Dr, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

