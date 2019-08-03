HALE II James David December 3, 1956 July 5, 2019 James David Hale, II, (Skip), 62, of Cleburne Blvd, Dublin, Va., departed this life Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. Born in Princeton, W.Va. on December 3, 1956 he was a son of the late James David Hale I, and Eva Katherine Steele Hale. He was a retired corrections officer for the State of Virginia, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a 1975 graduate of Narrows High School. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his neice, Michelle Kinsey. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Jason Hale (Mandie) of Riner and Josh Hale (Gloria) of Montgomery Co.; his sisters, Karen Davis of Pembroke and Vicki Perkins (Eldridge) of Glen Allen; his grandchildren, Gavin, Maddie, and Kaitlyn; and beloved neices and nephews, Scott Davis (Denise), Stuart Davis (Katie Delp), Steven Davis (Amy), Sara Midkiff, Jack Kinsey, Melissa Lynch (Will) and families. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Pembroke First United Methodist Church, Pembroke, VA with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Burial services with military honors will follow in The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the services. The Kendall Funeral Home, Pembroke, VA is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
