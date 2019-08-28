HALE Gene Ray August 26, 2019 Gene Ray Hale, 84, of Speedwell, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Grubb Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Hale family will receive friends Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The Hale family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, VA.

