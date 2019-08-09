August 6, 2019 Mary Lee Lammers Haldiman died peacefully in Salem, Va., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Samuel Haldiman, and her parents, Clarence A. and Amy N. Lammers. Mary Lee is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Vaughn and Robin Reneé Haldiman; three grandchildren, Laura K. Lowry and her husband, Robert, Marcus S. Hammerstrom, and Sara D. Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren. Mary Lee was born in Toledo, Ohio and attended the University of Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road. A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHIP of Roanoke Valley or to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
