November 6, 2019 James Melvin Hairston, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rebecca Hairston; and son, James Osby. He retired from Roanoke County after almost 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Estelle Hairston; stepson, Keith D. Turner; brother, Lawrence Hairston; sisters, Juanita (Wilk) Jordan and Pamela Hairston; three grandchildren; Goddaughter, Sidney Durury; nieces, LaDonna and Tiffany Jordan; four sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law; other cousins, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, on November 13, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

