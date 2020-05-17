May 11, 2020 Colleen Marie Constance Tate Hagy of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, May 11, 2020, following a long illness. She was tenderly cared for by the wonderful members of Carilion Hospice and Visiting Angels. Colleen loved all things beautiful. She enjoyed and was energized by music and dance; Colleen was soothed by color, flowers, and arts and crafts. She was creative in decoration and design. Colleen was bright, witty, and beautiful. She was a fierce advocate for children. For nearly 33 years, Colleen was the loving and strong wife of Al Hagy Jr. MD. Their two sons, John Albert and Colin Wright, are the pride of their life together. Colleen was born in Lexington, Va., to Barbara Kelly Tate and James Theodore (Ted) Tate Jr. while Ted attended W&L Law School. She was raised in Potomac, Md. with her sister, Kelly Frances Tate (Rockville, Md.) and their beloved brother, the late James Theodore Tate III. After graduating from Wootton High School (Rockville, Md.) in 1979, Colleen attended the University of Richmond. She graduated in 1983 with honors and a BS in Biology. She was a member of Mortar Board and the Judicial Council and a member of the Varsity Track Team. She met Al at UR and they became lab partners. As she would observe, she weakened, and they began dating in their senior year. Following graduation, Colleen worked as an analytic chemist for Roche Biomedical Laboratory in Richmond. Her organizational skills and analytic mind steered her interest to law. She and Al were married in 1987 and moved to Delaware. Colleen attended Delaware Law School of Widener University in Wilmington, Delaware. She earned a scholarship and was named the Editor of the Delaware Law Review. Colleen graduated with honors in 1990. She was awarded a clerkship in the United States District Court, District of Delaware, serving with the late, Honorable Caleb M. Wright for two years. She became the first of Judge Wright's many clerks to have a child during a clerkship. Colleen and Al moved to Roanoke, Va. with John Albert in 1992. She was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 1993. Colleen was proud of her work with the Honorable William F. Stone Jr. of Martinsville. She also served as adviser and counselor for Blue Ridge Mountain Surgeons and Physician's Care of Virginia. Colleen served on the PTA, Mill Mountain Zoo Board, and with the Cub Scouts. Colin Wright Hagy was born in 2002. Raising her two sons was Colleen's highest priority. She was a disciplined but loving mother who preached organization and education. Both sons have been successful in school. Each has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and exceled in athletics. Colleen was known to her cousins as "Queen Bee;" they will miss her dearly. She was also beloved by the extended Hagy family. Colleen will be buried in Rockville, Md. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would suggest a donation in honor of Colleen to Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke (chiprv.org), Help Save the Next Girl, P.O. Box 8062, Roanoke, VA 24012, University of Richmond Scholarship Fund, or to the Roanoke Catholic School Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Salem takes first steps toward adjusted school start times, bus routes
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.