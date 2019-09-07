HAGGARD Amanda Lynn September 1, 2019 Amanda Lynn Haggard, 41, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. She is survived by a daughter, Makayla Haggard of Richmond, Va.; her parents, Sheryl Stack of Bothel, Wash. and Michael Martin of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Crystal West (Jeffrey) of Clifton Forge, Va. and Sarah Stack of Seattle, Wash.; and brother, John Stack of Seattle, Wash.; and grandmother, Helen Cassidy of Roanoke, Va. Memorial arrangements are pending.

