July 11, 1942 November 11, 2019 James Allen Hagee, 77, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1942, in Wytheville, Va., to James and Edith Akers Hagee. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Scottie Hagee; and a sister, Regina Fields. He graduated from George Wythe High School in 1960 and then attended Virginia Southern Business College in Roanoke, Va. Allen worked for many years at Sears, Roebuck & Company and then owned Village Hardware in Stewartsville. He retired from Capps Home Building Center in Moneta, Va. Over the years, he sang and shared his beautiful bass voice in a number of Gospel Music groups. Allen is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda Bowles Hagee; two daughters that he loved very much, Robin (Barry) Weeks of Thompsons Station, Tenn., and Tammy (Rich) Ungerbuehler of Margate, Fla. He was the proud Granddad of Bryce and Baker of Margate, Fla. He is also survived by one brother, Sammy (Kim) Hagee of Wytheville, Va.; two sisters, Phyllis (David) Hancock and Karen (Larry) Rogers, both of Pulaski, Va.; sister-in-law, Linda Hagee of Rural Retreat, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish his memory are many Southern Gospel singing buddies and fans. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, Highland Avenue and 8th Street, S.E., Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. until service time. For those who may wish, the family suggests donations in Allen's memory to First Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, 728 Highland Avenue, S.E. Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
