November 11, 2019 James Allen Hagee, 77, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, Highland Avenue and 8th Street, S.E., Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. until service time. For those who may wish, the family suggests donations in Allen's memory to First Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, 728 Highland Avenue, S.E., Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
HAGEE, J. Allen
