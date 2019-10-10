HAGA L Wayne October 9, 2019 L Wayne Haga, 78, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. On September 23, 2019, Wayne and Vera had been married for 56 years. Wayne worked for Virginia Department of Transportation for 31 years when he retired in 1991. He went back to work for HNTB for an additional 13 years. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Garland Haga and Beulah Davis; siblings, Harley, Janet, and Allen. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Vera of Christiansburg; son, Phillip and Carolyn Haga of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Cathy Haga (Jack Dunstan) of Stafford; grandson, Coleman of Wyoming ; siblings, Marv and Peggy Powers, Becky and Danny Parks, and Jeff Powers; In laws, Arnold and Debbie Trail, Lana Volgyi, Phil and Becky Davis, and Kay Hartsock; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Christiansburg, Va., with pastor John Dunstan of Roanoke officiating. Family will receive friends one-hour prior. Mr. Haga is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in his honor.

