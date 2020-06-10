August 19, 1935 June 7, 2020 Bonnie Jean Grubb Haga, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1935, in Pulaski, Va. to her parents, the late Eugene and Nellie Grubb. Bonnie retired from Roanoke College after 22 years of employment where she made many lifelong friends. She loved to dance, play golf, travel and enjoy time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James C. Haga; her daughter, Jennifer Gearheart and husband Chuck, her daughter Rhonda Lee and husband Mark; and her daughter Dee Pellant and husband Kevin; grandchildren Johnathan (Jessie) Lee; Scott Lee; Matthew (Meghann) Gearheart; Travis Gearheart; Camden Pellant and Torren Pellant; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Lee and Nathan Lee; predeceased by brother Marvin Grubb; surviving brother Dennis Grubb and wife Barbara of Dublin, Va.; surviving sister Beulah Freeman and husband Richard of Roanoke, Va.; surviving sister Brenda Foster of Christiansburg, Va. and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Lotz Salem Chapel. A service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lotz Salem Chapel with the Rev. John Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Park.

