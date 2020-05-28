May 26, 2020 William Douglas "Chip" Hackett, 61, of Fincastle, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer. Chip graduated from William Byrd High School, Class of 1977. He worked at CEI for over 20 years and most recently at Salem VA Medical Center. Chip was fondly known as "The Hackman" and never met a stranger. He loved riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Peggy Hackett and his sister, Lynette Coulter. Left to cherish his memory is his former wife, Tonia Hackett; their daughter, Chelsae Barrett (Jakob); grandson, Wesley; brother, Dean (Cheryl); brother-in-law, Mark Coulter; nephews, Corey, Chris (Tasha); and two great-nephews, Ethan and Oliver. Many close friends include Bobby Riley, Calvin Mitchell, Frank Hubbard and Paul Nester, and his faithful ever-present animal companions, Louie and Buddy. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Jeanette Buchanan, Melissa Wood and Anesa Vugdalic for their dedication, compassion, and kindness. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Don Summerville officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Visitors are requested to observe the COVID-19 guidelines. Floral arrangements or donations for an educational contribution by gift card to Chip's grandson, Wesley, are welcomed. For more information, visit Virginia529.com/gifting. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

May 29
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
