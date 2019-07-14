July 13, 2019 Samuel E. (Sammy) Hackett, 76, of Hardy, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

