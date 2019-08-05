GWINN Jean Pitzer August 2, 2019 Jean Pitzer Gwinn, 99, of Alderson, W.Va., joined God's throng of angels on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Ronceverte, W.Va.. She was the mother of Judith G. Loughhead of Buena Vista, Va. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, WV, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode and the Rev. Sam Groves officiating. Private family burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Creamery, WV. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, WV. For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Gwinn to the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 477, Alderson, WV 24910. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Gwinn family at www.lobbanfh.com. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.