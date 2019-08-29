GUYNN Garland David August 27, 2019 Garland David Guynn (Bud), 89, of Vinton, Va., passed away, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. They are being served by Lotz Vinton Chapel.

