GUYNN Garland David June 21, 1930 August 27, 2019 Garland David (Bud) Guynn, 89, passed away On Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Bud was born on June 21, 1930 in Eggleston, Va. He served in the United States Air Force for four years as Staff Sergeant. After the Air Force he worked for Norfolk and Western Railway and retired from the Systems Operation Center with Norfolk Southern on September 1, 1987. Bud loved life. He loved his music, especially dancing the jitterbug with his daughter and granddaughters. His hobby was shooting pool. He always looked forward to his fishing trips with his brothers and spending time with his family. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, James and Martha Guynn; two brothers and three sisters, Bruce Guynn, Everett Guynn, Pauline Hoover, Vivian Kingery, and Hazel Ballard; and is survived by his loving wife, Nannie McBride Guynn; daughter, Connie Guynn Houff and husband Gary Houff; two granddaughters, Sarah Houff Doss and husband Matthew Doss, Callie Lyn Houff and fiancé Shane Webb; two great-grandsons, Jackson and David Doss; one brother Herbert Guynn and wife Jeanette; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 by Pastor B. Failes at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in the Chapel at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Humble Praise at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

