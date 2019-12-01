GUTHRIE Ruth Davis November 28, 2019 Ruth Davis Guthrie, 104, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the John M. Oakey and Son Chapel, 305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. till service time at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

