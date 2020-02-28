February 24, 1941 - February 25, 2020 Robert Lewis Guthrie, Sr., 79, of Salem, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1941. Robert, known as Bobby by his wife, was a truck driver for PJAX until he retired in 2006. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing, and watching football. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Macy, and grand-dog, Skeeter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia "Jackie" Roope; and sister, Janet Algabright. He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 55 years; his son, Robert (Cheyenne) Guthrie, and his daughter, Deirdre Blessard, all of Salem; his grandchildren, Kaleigh Blessard (Lucas) of Atlanta, Spencer Guthrie of Woodbridge, Va., and Caleb Blessard of Savannah, Ga.; his brother, Richard Roope of Radford; his brother-in-law, Ronald (Connie) Moore of Louisa, Va.; his sisters-in-law, Frances Russel of Salem and Vivian Sexton of Roanoke; and numerous friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may visit with the family from 4 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, then a memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Ken Nienke officiating. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care and understanding, or to the Fellowship Community Church building fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

