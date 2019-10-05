GUSLER Julia Mae Housman March 18, 1932 October 2, 2019 Julia Mae Housman Gusler, 87, of Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory, N.C., after being in declining health for the past year. Mrs. Gusler was born on March 18, 1932, in Franklin County, Va., a daughter of the late Tommy Housman and the late Emma Sink Housman Boitnott. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she retired, after thirty-two years of service, as an Elementary School Teacher for the Danville Public Schools. She attended both Calvary Church of the Nazarene and Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She loved to read, especially studying her Bible; and loved writing poetry and devotionals, which she enjoyed sharing with children and the elderly wherever she went. She wishes to thank all of those who have been a part of her life along the way. On August 18, 1956, she married Jesse James Gusler, who died on December 14, 2018. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Stroud (Levi); a son, Dean Gusler; three grandchildren, Heather Tompkins (Rob), Tamara Foster (Graham), and Caleb Stroud; three great-grandchildren, R.J. Tompkins, Auden Tompkins, and Elliott Foster; two brothers, Lewis Housman and Roy Housman (Ruth); three sisters, Louise Graham, Virginia Wills, and Nancy O'Brien (Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, John Boitnott and Donald Boitnott; and a sister, Doris Wright. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend R. Levi Stroud, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Gusler family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

