February 6, 1958 December 16, 2019 Jackie "Lynn" Gurley Jr., 61, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1958, in Bristol, Tenn. He devotedly worked as a lineman with AEP for 39 years. He never met a stranger and all who knew him loved him. He was always joking, smiling, and loving life. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, enjoyed golf, and loved the beach. His family members were precious to him and he loved them very much. Preceding him in death was his father, Jackie Lynn Gurley Sr. His surviving family includes mother, Margaret Gurley of Roanoke, Va.; wife of 39 years, Ann Gurley of Roanoke, Va.; children, Amanda Gurley Wright and husband, Casey, of Salem, Va., and Tyler Gurley and wife, Brittany Lipes, of Vinton, Va.; grandchildren, Carson Wright and Paisley Gurley; siblings, Tony Gurley and wife, Missy, of Blue Ridge, Va., Tonya Cox and husband, Eddie, of Roanoke, Va., and Cindy Martin of Roanoke, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends appreciation to the entire medical staff in both Roanoke and Durham who helped care for Lynn. Friends and family may gather from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Rick Elmore officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the Duke University Medical Center's Bone Marrow Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
