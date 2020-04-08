May 9, 1934 - April 6, 2020 Howard Taft "Buddy" Guilliams Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Callaway, Virginia on May 9, 1934, to Howard Taft Guilliams and Alpha Cooper Guilliams. Buddy retired from the Rocky Mount Post Office and later worked for Gil Farmer Chevrolet. Buddy is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Creed and Sharon Guilliams, Van and Darlene Guilliams, and Byron Guilliams; four grandsons and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a special aunt, Ruby Cooper Donovan. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jean Young Guilliams; a brother, Jackie Cooper Guilliams; and a beloved sister, Joanne Guilliams Smith. Buddy wished to be remembered by his loving caregiver, best friend, and companion, Maxine Drewry, of Roanoke with whom he shared many happy hours. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the kindness shown by neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date this year. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

