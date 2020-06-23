June 22, 2020 Jonathan David Guilliams of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Guilliams, and brothers, Stephen and Tim. Jonathan is survived by his father, Harry E. Guilliams Sr.; brother, Bud Guilliams; and nephew, Justin Guilliams. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan GUILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.