January 3, 1949 August 24, 2019 Hazel Jean Guilliams, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a long battle with MSA and Parkinson's. She was a Registered Nurse with Carilion and worked in Labor and Delivery and supervised the care of the mothers and babies. Hazel retired from this position. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed family vacations. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Phil Kelley officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

