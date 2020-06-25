June 21, 2020 Cecil Howard Guilliams age 88 of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Cecil was an United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and retired with 55 years of service from Noland Company, Inc. He was a son of the late Terry and Thelma Nichols Guilliams and was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kendall Guilliams; brother, James T. Guilliams; brothers-in-law, Don Grantham and Earl Hudson. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bertha G. Guilliams; daughter, Terry McConaughy (Robert), Roanoke; son, Cecil H. "Chuck" Guilliams (Michelle), Bedford; five grandchildren, Mary Margaret McConaughy, Kathleen, Alyssa, Joshua and Jacob Guilliams; one great-grandson, Nolan Guilliams; sisters, Barbara Ann Grantham and Mary Hudson; sister-in-law, Mary Guilliams. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in Cecil's name. Graveside services will be conducted at Franklin Memorial Park at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, and officiated by John Sweeney. The Guilliams family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020, prior to the service at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home from 9 until 11 a.m. Due to the mandates placed by our Governor, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com

