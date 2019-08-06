GUILFOYLE Michael Lynch August 4, 2019 Michael (Mike) Lynch Guilfoyle, 62, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral of Martinsville, Virginia.
