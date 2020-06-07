November 17, 1943 May 30, 2020 Thomas George Grupé was born on November 17, 1943, in Franklin Square, N.Y., to Ernest E. Grupé and Lucille F. Grupé. He died early on the morning of Saturday, May 30, 2020, the date of his parents wedding anniversary. He was the eldest of three sons, and is survived by brothers, Bob and Jim. On February 11, 2012, he was struck by a car while crossing a busy street here in Roanoke. The accident left him with serious mental and physical handicaps, and after discharge from the hospital he became a resident at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab center where he lived until his passing. Tom grew up on Long Island, N.Y., in various places, including Baldwin. His favorite TV show as a young child was Howdy Doody. He was always interested in sales jobs, starting with a job as a teenager selling greeting cards and other gift items on his bicycle, leading eventually to his longest ever career as a real estate agent in Denver for seven years, shortly before he moved to Roanoke, Virginia. By high school, his interest in art was in full gear, and he had his first art show of mostly oil paintings in Baldwin. He got a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York City. On the day he graduated from Pratt, which would have been around 1966, he got his A1 notice from Uncle Sam. He spent most of his time in the United States Army in Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas. He was actually excited to go, because he loved to travel, but instead, he spent most of his service time at Fort Hood as a postal clerk. While stationed at Ft. Hood, he visited Mexico, and his experiences there convinced the rest of his family to travel there for a visit some years later. Back in the day when he could afford it and otherwise arrange it, he loved to travel. He once took a round-the-world trip in the 70's that lasted several weeks, which included seeing the Taj Mahal in India. Also, in the late 60s or 70s, he traveled to Ireland, Wales and the British Isles on a folding bicycle. His love for Mexico continued and he visited there numerous times, becoming fairly fluent in Spanish. His goal at one time was to retire there, but that was not to be. Raised Catholic, Tom didn't remain so when he became a teenager. Throughout his life, he remained curious and very tolerant about other religions, philosophies and lifestyles. He was into yoga for many years and was a devotee of standing on his head for ten minutes a day as a way to maintain his health and well-being. More recently he was a faithful attender at the Roanoke Friends Meeting, Quakers. Those of us who knew him will not soon forget his spirit. We remember Tom as an artist, as a gentle, kind, humble and endearingly eccentric man, very much his own unique quirky self - and funny - he had a wry, twinkly sense of humor that could take you by surprise. A measure of the depth of his generous heart is that after his accident Tom continued to be usually cheerful and upbeat. Rather than feeling downhearted by his situation, his mind created another reality for him. He would relate cordial visits from his parents, who preceded him in death by many years, and from his brothers and other friends with whom he had not recently been in close contact. Sometimes he would say he was too tired to go out for a ride in the car, having just returned from a trip to Florida or Mexico, or some other interesting place. His mind gifted him with healed relationships and interesting travels until the end. He will be missed. He has been missed for some time already. We trust that now his spirit is free, and we are freed to remember him as he was, vibrant, curious, warmhearted. The Roanoke Friends Meeting, Quakers, will hold a memorial Meeting for Worship for Tom. Time and date yet to be determined.
