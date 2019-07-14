GROVER Anne Stottler December 26, 1928 July 8, 2019 Anne Grover passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Grover; her sisters, Kay Eklund, Toni Hawes and Ruth Porter, and son-in-law, Frank Brown, and sister-in-law, Jane Maclachlan. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Grover, Neal Grover (Donna), Rebecca Verna (Nick), Sandy Mason (Steve), grandchildren Jake Grover ( Brielle ), Kyle Verna, Keenan Verna, Etta Grover, Malcolm Grover and great grands Silas and Cecilia Grover, sister Lennie Leaver, brother Warren Stottler (Anne), and local niece Marcy Davis. Anne Grover was born in Philadelphia, graduated from Upper Darby High School and University of Rochester. Anne and Norm met at a church retreat, married in 1950. Anne worked at the YMCA while Norm got his doctorate from Yale Divinity School. They moved to Hollins, Va. in 1954, and to Va. Tech and Blacksburg in 1957. Anne raised the four kids and worked at Sears and later at Carousel Child Care. Anne and Norm were very active in many organizations and causes, including Blacksburg Presbyterian Church (choir, Sunday school and elder), NAACP, PTA, Band Boosters, Master Chorale, Habitat for Humanity, Peace and Justice, Montgomery Co. Democrats, Beans and Rice, ACLU, People to People and many more. Anne and Norm loved concerts, theater and lectures at Tech. They both loved to travel and did so widely. They were very active volunteers in the community and often reached out to newcomers or those in need, immigrant and grieving families. Anne especially adored her grand-and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Blacksburg Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Testimony: Facebook post, storm of texts spurred fatal Pulaski Co. stabbing
-
Virginia Tech report: Stay away from bad frats
-
3-year-old's body found in New River, mother charged
-
Judge certifies murder charge against Roanoke man accused of shooting 16-year-old
-
Covington man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder in Botetourt County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.