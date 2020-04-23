April 19, 2020 Anne Carter Grove of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucian and June Grove. Anne is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Sayers; brother, Lucian (Tammy) Grove, M.D.; her niece, Katie Sayers; and nephews, Yates (Lexy) Sayers, Lucian (Collins) Grove III and Locher Grove. She was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School (1977), The University of Richmond, and Washington and Lee School of Law. She loved music, art, and animals, especially her four Ragdoll cats. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Franklin County Humane Society where Anne loved to volunteer.

