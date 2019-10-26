GROSS Sanford October 24, 2019 Sanford (Sandy) Gross, 92, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 joining his beloved wife of 62 years, Bobbie Rucker Gross; and only son, Ben. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Gross and Malvine Rubin. Sandy graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., attended NYU for a short period and then joined the United States Marine Corp. After his discharge he attended Syracuse University and then graduated from Whittier College in California with major in chemical engineering. After a short deployment with a chemical company in New York, he joined Hercules Powder Company in 1951. Sandy retired from Hercules in Radford, Va., after 42 years. Sandy was primarily in Utah with several different ICBM's and finally group supervisor of the non-destructive test group. He returned to Virginia and worked on several types of propellant rockets. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, the Radford, Va., Chamber of Commerce and the Marine Corps League NRV Det. 1190. Sandy also belonged to two bowling leagues, 'Up & Atem' and 'The Dixie League' as well as being past president of his bowling division and was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame. Sandy is survived by his children, Kathy Harmon, Robin Trump (Rick), Traci Dishon (Merle), Natalie Gross; grandchildren, Kelly Stewart, Christopher Trump, Rikki Lee Heard, Jessie Trump, Seth Trump, Neil Dishon, Jeff Dishon, Jennifer Dishon, Charlotte Hall, Gracie Hall; great-grandchildren, Colt, Charlie Anne, Maddie, Sarver, baby Trump on the way, William Harvey, Ami, Kristin, Jeffery, and Benjamin; as well as special friend and physician, Dr. Robert Solomon. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Rabbi Kathy Cohen officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park, Radford, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
‘What are we doing’: New overtime rules debut in Virginia Tech’s marathon win over North Carolina
-
Most employees of Dublin Volvo plant part of temporary layoff
-
'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.