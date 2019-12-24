December 20, 2019 On Friday, December 20, 2019, Doris Lee Gross was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. Doris fulfilled the definition of a "Woman Who Fears the Lord" – Proverbs 31:10-31. We know that she was received into heaven with a glorious "well done, good and faithful servant…. Enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:21. Doris was born in Roanoke in 1933. She graduated from Troutville High School in 1951. She graduated from Radford College, Radford, Va. in 1955. She was called by the Lord in 1995 to travel to Egypt as a missionary and there she stayed for 13 years. She moved back to the United States in 2008 and lived in Montana for five years before coming home to Roanoke and her beloved farm to finish out her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Gross; her father, James Vineyard (Viola); her mother, Thelma Swann (Larry); and her sister Beverly (Sheldon) Rapp. She is survived by her children Chris (Kelly) Gross, Jlee (Sabrina) Gross, Preston (Samantha) Gross, Jennifer (Gary) Gross and Hope (Gary) Johnson, and their families, including nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces and nephews, and her extended Egyptian family. She was loved by all who knew her, and all who knew her were blessed. Her legacy of faith and love will endure through many generations to come. A celebration of Doris' life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Troutville Baptist Church, Troutville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Troutville Cemetery immediately following her service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in the honor of Doris can be sent to Evangelistic Faith Missions, PO Box 609, Bedford, IN 47421, USA with a note to support Faith Church, Cairo, Egypt, or, a mission organization of your choosing.
Gross, Doris Lee
