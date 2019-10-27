GROSECLOSE Ellen Edmundson Eskridge April 11, 1927 October 23, 2019 Ellen Edmundson Eskridge Groseclose, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Eden, N.C. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow at Morehead-Fair House. A committal service for Ellen and Bill will be held, at a later date, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.