April 20, 2020 Mary M. Coles "Peggy" Grogan, 90, formerly of Holland, Va., departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020. Mary "Peggy" leaves to cherish her memory Diane Rabb (Omar), Larry Coles, Ernest (Pamela), Mary Walker (Elwood), Linda Brown (Steven), Ricky Grogan, Brenda Wall, and Peggy A. Grogan; 26 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 13 great great-grandchildren, one great great great-grandchild; and devoted daughter-in-law, Starr Coles. Friends may view the remains on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Serenity. A graveside service will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.